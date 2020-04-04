Langtang North Council Chairman begins two weeks fumigation of council

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State and political son of late Chief Solomon Lar, the pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Joshua Laven Ubandoma, has commenced the fumigation of churches, markets and all Communities in the local government council.

Ubandoma stated this in Langtang North during the launch of the fumigation exercise and distribution of hand sanitisers to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the council area. He Said he is adding to the Perlative measures put in place by the Federal and State government to cushion the effects of the lockdown get to indigents Nigerians at the grassroots.

“I feel a sense of responsiveness to start this fumigation exercise. If we don’t take preventive measures, what is happening in the world will consume the underdeveloped nations, the best we can do is to prevent it and not to cure,” the council chair stated. The Council Chairman said the dreaded disease will cause a lot of damage in rural communities if the virus is allowed to spread, urging residents to respect government directives and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene.

The Council has also appealed to the state government towards help it as it wants to establish a mini isolation Center to take care of Cases if any. He directed that all vehicles coming into Langtang be fumigated and that occupants be tested, including anyone with a temperature above 39, who should be quarantined for 14 days.

“I encourage everybody to take personal hygiene very serious, more so that we have a poor health system in the local government area. I am pleading with the prominent and respected sons and daughters of Langtang to come to the aide of the people to tackle the coronavirus before it gets closer to us.”

The Marketing Manager at the Agriculture Service Training Centre (ASTC), Mr Gorge Dapl, speaking at the fumigation launch, said the chemical used for the disinfection is harmless and urged people not to be afraid but continue with their lawful duty.

“This fumigation will continue in the next two weeks in all churches, mosques, streets, markets and all public places in Langtang North Local Government Area. The chemicals are targeting at the coronavirus and any kind of virus for preventive measures.” Some residents Lodkir Lombin and Joel Longmi allined with the efforts of the Council Chairman Saying this dreaded Disease though has not hit the State and Council but with this noble effort will go along way in Sanitizing the area and Preventing any possible outbreak which the Council Chairman is trying to prevent