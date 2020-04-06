APC led Governor assures citizens of utmost priority in security and protections of lives

All Progressive Congress APC in Plateau state on Sunday said that no Government in Plateau State has accord utmost priority to the security and safety of its citizens, like that of the Simon Lalong led administration. This was contained in a statement signed by Bashir Sati, State Secretary of the party and made available to newsmen in Jos.

Our correspondent reports that the APC was reacting to a statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Plateau signed by John Akans, the State publicity secretary which accused the APC of not working hard to protect the people of the state. Akans had said that Governor Lalong has not demonstrated expected visibility and inclusiveness to give hope and direction as well as to continue protecting life’s and properties of Plateau people particularly those at the rural areas who are being attacked constantly by suspected Fulani herders and who also solely rely on government not a political party for its health care and enlightenment.

In a swift reaction , the APC said ordinarily, we wouldn’t have any cause to contemplate responding to the irrational, wishful and nonchalance attitudes of the People’s Democratic Party’s political gimmicks, at this most trial moments of the state, national and global tragedy. He said it is a fact that despite the couples of attacks, people are enjoying more of peaceful coexistence than what was obtainable prior to this administration.

“Even as we condemned any attack and killings including the most recent one on our people, yet we make bold to say, making arrests of suspects shoulders on the security operatives, whom we trust are doing their utmost best to safeguard the lives of all in the state.” The PDP should understand better that it is not apt timing, for political gimmicks and the issue of security is sacrosanct, which should not be dragged to plain political lines to the detriment of the citizens, which its claimed to have loved, but failed in its days to protect.

On the issue of Coronavirus pandemic, the APC said that the Lalong, administration has put in place several measures that are aiding in preventing the occurrence of the disease in our state. Bashir said the Lalong led administration, has directed for the procurement of additional ventilators and other medical equipments, as well as sets up endowment fund, besides the necessary requisites measures that will see to the prevention of the occurrence of the disease based on health experts recommendations in conformity with the international best measures.

He said the Governor Lalong recently summoned a stakeholders meeting, where he met with the members of the State House of Assembly, at which both APC and PDP members attended.