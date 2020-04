The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to shut down its Driving School Standardisation Programme’s portal over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the immediate closure of the portal on Sunday.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed this in a tweet explained that the directive was to enforce compliance with the order to suspend driving school operation in Nigeria.