COVID-19: NMA rejects FG’s decision to invite Chinese doctors

More reactions have continued to trail the Federal Government’s decision to invite medical doctors from China to assist in managing COVID-19 cases in the country. The latest of such reactions is coming from the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) who described the action as an embarrassment to its members.

In a statement on Monday, the union said it is dismayed about the decision of the Federal Government to invite doctors from China, when the Chinese government is still battling with the pandemic. According to the statement, Nigeria has a large pool of unemployed general medical and specialist practitioners that the government can engage instead of foreigners who can pose some security concerns at this time.

The NMA advised the government to concentrate on improving the welfare of front-line health workers, provide them with the needed personal protective equipment and other incentives to work.