Nigeria confirms eight new COVID-19 infections, total cases rise to 232

A total of eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed. In a tweet on Sunday evening, the health agency says the new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 232.

The tweet came hours after the NCDC confirmed 10 cases – Lagos (six), Edo (two), FCT (two). Of the eight new cases, Lagos recorded another five new infections, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has additional two, while a new case was confirmed in Kaduna. On the other hand, the number of people who have recovered from the disease in Nigeria has increased to 33 while five deaths have been recorded.

In Lagos, a total of 120 cases have been reported, the FCT recorded 47, while Osun has so far confirmed 20 cases of coronavirus. Oyo and Edo have recorded nine cases each, Bauchi has six infections, while the duo of Akwa Ibom and Kaduna have five cases respectively. Other states with confirmed cases are Ogun (four), Enugu (two), Ekiti (two), Rivers (one), Benue (one), and Ondo (one).

Earlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that five more COVID-19 patients in Lagos State had been discharged. He noted that the recovered patients comprised a 10-year-old girl, as well as two males and females respectively.