Ganduje extends stay-at-home order, visits isolation centres

Kano State Government has issued a two-week break to workers to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state. While receiving the interim report of the Fund-Raising Committee at the Government House in Kano on Monday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the decision was taken to maintain the state government’s proactive measures.

Worried by the current global threat of the deadly disease, the governor said: “We are extending the stay-at-home break given to our workers in the state. “Because it is evidently clear to all that Nigeria is still recording more cases, with the number of five (5) deaths.”

After receiving the report, Governor Ganduje commended the good work of members of the committee and assured that very soon the items will be distributed to potential beneficiaries.

On his part, the Chairman of the committee and Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Professor Muhammad Bello said the total cash in the bank stands at N364.6million.