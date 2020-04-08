COVID-19: Katsina Govt lifts ban on Friday prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted ban on Friday prayers in the state with immediate effect over the COVID-19 pandemic. This is coming after the state government held a stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers and security agencies in the state.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, Imams were admonished to avoid prolonged sermons in order to discharge their followers within short period. Inuwa said before Friday prayers must be conducted, there would be some stipulated health and security guidelines.

The meeting was convened to review the measures taken by the state government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.