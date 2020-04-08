Plateau State announces total lock down for one week to fumigate state

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has Said as part of preventive measures to tackle and prevent the dreaded Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 will from effective 12midnight Thursday April 2020 to 11 pm of Wednesday 15th April 2020 will lock down the entire State to Carry out a State wide fumigation exercise which will cover his Bukuru metropolis and all the 17 local government areas of the State.

Governor Simon Lalong Stated this at media briefing on the progress report on the fight against the Corona Virus Pandemic COVID-19 Said during this period there will be no movement of any kind except for Staff on essential duty which include security agencies, medical and health workers, power and energy Staff, fire Service, media, Telecom Operators and fuel tankers.

Governor Lalong Said as the Chairman of the COVID-19 task force his administration has set ground rules for the general Observation for the public to follow on Sanitation and general hygiene. The Governor applauded corporate organisations and individuals for their Contributions to the Plateau COVID-19 Endowment fund both in cash and kind and urged Citizens to obey the lock down order to avoid arrest.