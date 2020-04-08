Plateau State gets new STF commander hours to lockdown

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong says he will remain proactive in dealing with crime and violence in the State. Dialogue, community policing and intelligence, Lalong said will remain his strategies to building peace in the State.

In a chat with the newly deployed Commander, Special military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, Major General C.C. Okonkwo in Jos, Tuesday, Lalong pledged state partnership with the military to consolidate on the returning peace in the State. “We have achieved a lot with General Agundu who came here in 2018 at the heat of crises and together we worked hard to restore substantial peace.

“Our Prayer is that at the end of your tour of duty, Plateau will achieve total peace and you will also be lifted like many people both the Armed Forces and other sectors who after serving in our State went to higher places,” Lalong told Gen. Okonkwo. The new STF Commander equally pledged his cooperation to fully restore peace in the State. “We will together work to achieve the peace we desire, and I will be sure to build on the successes recorded by Gen. Agundu,” said Okonkwo.

The outgoing STF Commander, Gen. Christopher Agundu in his remarks praised Governor Lalong’s “doggedness and commitment” to the protection of lives and properties of citizens, which he said eased the work of the Task Force.