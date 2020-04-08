Premier League ‘could lose £1bn’; while football’s ‘clubs and leagues in danger’

The Premier League could lose £1bn if the 2019-2020 season cannot finish – and English football faces “the danger of losing clubs and leagues” amid economic challenges “beyond the wildest imagination”. The season has been halted indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters warned of “further losses” if the situation “deepens and extends” beyond this season. Meanwhile Football Association chairman Greg Clarke said: “Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.”

Amid those projected losses, Masters also defended clubs considering the use of government furlough scheme. However the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee responded to tell the Premier League to “stop defending the indefensible”.