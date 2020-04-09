Coronavirus: Southampton first Premier League club to announce players to defer salaries

Southampton have become the first Premier League club to announce their players will defer part of their salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his staff, as well as the board of directors, will also adopt the measure until June. Premier League clubs previously said they would ask players to take a 30% pay cut in order to protect jobs.

However, the Professional Footballers’ Association said that would hit tax contributions to the NHS. On Monday, Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether initiative to generate and distribute funds to the NHS.