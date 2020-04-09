PDP demands full-scale investigation into Treasury House fire

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire outbreak in critical offices at the Headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party says an investigation is imperative given ‘apprehensions’ in the public space regarding the time and the offices involved in the fire outbreak. “Our party expresses shock that the fire incident came on the heels of our heightened calls for a forensic audit into the hazy oil subsidy regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for which trillions of naira is being claimed to have been spent.

“This is in addition to recent demands for an investigation into allegations of fraud and diversion of COVID-19 intervention funds as well as social investments program of the Buhari government since 2015.