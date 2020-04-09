Telecoms operators not laying 5G Cables in Lagos, NCC explains

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted claims of mobile network operators (MNOs) laying 5G fibre cables in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

In a statement by the NCC Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the agency said mobile network operators (MNOs) companies were only laying fibre optic cables and deploying other equipment.

According to the NCC boss, the development is meant to “expand their networks infrastructure across the country to provide more efficient services to the consumers.” Prof. Danbatta made this clarification following messages on social media making the rounds that the laying of fibre optic cables by the MNOs was in connection with 5G equipment deployments.