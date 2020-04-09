We have not postponed 2020 BECE, SSCE – NECO

The National Examinations Council has stated that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining Examination Time Tables (BECE) and (SSCE), neither is it contemplating such for now.

In statement by Azez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division, NECO said its attention has been drawn to the barrage of fake news trending on the social media purporting that the Council has shifted the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the Country.

NECO therefore urged the general public is urged to disregard such fake news, as the Council is Monitoring the prevailing situation in the Country and will make Official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises.