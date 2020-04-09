Wike declares Caverton Helicopters Persona Non Grata, orders closure of airline’s offices

For endangering the lives of Rivers people by its suspicious operations, the Rivers State Government has declared Caverton Helicopters, Persona Non Grata in the state.

In a State Broadcast on Wednesday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike directed Local Government Council Chairmen to close the Offices of Caverton Helicopters across the state.

He said: “We appreciate the need to protect business interests and operations in the State and we will do whatever that is required to ensure that no business is unduly affected by the measures we have taken to combat the Coronavirus.

“However, we shall not welcome businesses or companies that value their business activities or profit more than or in clear disregard of the lives and health of our people.