Easter Message: This is the time to remain faithful, hopeful – Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari in his goodwill message to Christians in celebration of Easter says this is the period for Nigerians to remain faithful and hopeful in God. The President said although this year’s Easter comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an opportunity for all be hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation will triumph.

He also enjoined all Christians to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecutions and displayed endurance. “This year’s commemoration of Easter comes amid the grip with which Covid-19 has held the entire world. There is no better opportunity than now for all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to remain faithful and hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation shall pull through this most difficult trial.

“Unprecedented in living memory, majority of Christians have found themselves marking Easter in a subdued manner, away from the usual congregation in churches. This is unusual and very unfortunate. “However, I wish to enjoin our Christian compatriots to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety. Jesus Christ represented man’s ability to withstand temporary pains in the hope of everlasting glory,” Buhari said.