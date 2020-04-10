Man arrested for stealing new born baby’s placenta in Ogun

Joshua Abraham has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police Command for stealing a new born baby placenta. The 43-year-old suspect was arrested following a report made by one Raliha Zakara the grandmother of the baby at Ibafo police station.

According to Mrs Zakara, the suspect who is her close neighbor came to the hospital where her daughter was delivered of the baby and pretended to be the father of the new baby, consequent upon which he demanded for the placenta from the nurse on duty and it was given to him.

On getting the placenta, he took it away under the guise that he was going to bury it.