Nigeria records 14 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 288

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country. This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in the country so far to 288.

The NCDC confirmed the latest figure – which rose from 276 – in a tweet on Thursday evening. Of the 14 cases, 13 were confirmed in Lagos while Delta recorded a new case – bringing the total confirmed case in the south-south state to two. With the new confirmed cases, Lagos which has been described as the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria now has 158 infections.

The figure in Lagos is almost three times the number of infections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has 54 cases of coronavirus. Others states where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed are Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Kaduna – five, Ogun – four, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Delta – two, Benue – one, Ondo – one, and Katsina – one.

The NCDC also revealed that as of 9:30pm on April 9, 51 patients had been discharged with seven deaths recorded.