Plateau Governor, family test negative to COVID-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and members of his family have tested negative to the coronavirus disease after carrying out the test.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s spokesman, Simon Macham, samples of Plateau’s First Family were taken two days ago by health officials and forwarded to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for examination.

According to him, the results came back on April 9 and indicated negative for the Governor and members of his family. Reacting to the results, Lalong said he and his family decided to take the test in order to help in tackling the rising stigma that is gradually building up on the disease and making people reluctant of coming out even when they notice any symptoms.