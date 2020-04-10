Plateau State Governor flag-off of fumigation of the entire state,

In continuation of our efforts at fighting the Corona Virus Pandemic that is ravaging the world and continues to spread in Nigeria the Plateau State government has began the fumigation of the entire State.

Governor Simon Lalong who in Company of members of the State executive Council and other Stakeholders in the State Said” Our mission here is to begin the fumigation of the entire State against the Corona Virus Disease Since the outbreak of the disease, our Government has taken several steps aimed at ensuring that the disease does not come into the State We have also been preparing in the unfortunate event if any case is recorded in Plateau State so that we can respond appropriately.

He said although no case has been recorded yet in Plateau State as at today, we cannot relax. We have to remain vigilant and proactive that is why we announced a total lockdown of the State, which began some hours ago, During this period, the entire State will be fumigate, All Public places such as markets, Streets, Office Premises among others will be fumigated.

The Governor called on all our citizens to stay at home in line with the directive we have issued in order to achieve the aim of this exercise and in addition to the fumigation, the lockdown will also help us reduce any tendency for inter-State transfer of the disease and enable us respond appropriately to any suspected case and contact tracing.