Army Chief of Staff, Buratai relocates to North East

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen TY Buratai, has relocated fully to the North East where he is overseeing and directing the overall operations in the theatre and other Nigerian Army operations across the country. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa.

According to the statement, Buratai, while addressing troops of the Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on the 9th April, assured them that he will be with them in the nooks and crannies of the theatre. Prior to his relocation, the COAS had been on operational tour to troops’ locations in the North East Theatre of Operation since Saturday the 4th of April.

During the tour, he was at the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri on Wednesday, April 8, where he interacted with the officers and addressed the troops respectively.

The COAS was also at the Forward Operations Base at Alau Dam, and also personally led the troops on patrol round Mairimari and Maigilari Forests.