BREAKING: Lagos records another COVID-19 death

The Lagos State government has confirmed another death from the COVID-19 disease. The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

According to him, the patient died in a private hospital.

As of 9:30 pm on Friday, April 10, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed that the death toll in the country was seven. It also confirmed that there were 17 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.