COVID-19: Easter weekend will be the hardest for us – NCDC boss

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has urged Nigerians to continue to support the Federal Government in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Ihekweazu made the appeal in his remarks at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on of COVID-19 which held on Friday in Abuja.

He admitted that it would be quite tough to celebrate Easter in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, considering the measures put in place by the government to curb its spread.