COVID-19: JOHESU donates hand sanitizers, other PPE items to FG

As part of efforts in supporting the fight against the deadly Covid-19 and contain the spread, the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), has donated over 100 cartons of hand sanitizers and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to the Federal Government in its bid to President of the Union, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, and other members or the Executive, made the presentation to the Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire in Abuja.

This decision according to JOHESU was part of its efforts to help in the protection of their members who are on the frontline of duties, posted to various isolation centres in the country. “JOHESU just presented hand sanitizers to the Federal Ministry of Health, 100 cartons of 500ml hand sanitizers, summing to about 1200 pieces, we also presented 100ml hand sanitizers, which we feel is for individual protection, so that when sent to the isolation centres, health workers they will have at least one in its kitty, so as to regularly sanitize and protect themselves, Josiah said.

Josiah urged the Ministry of Health to view insurance cover for health workers as top priority, as healthcare providers are expected to support the fight against the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. “Statements are being made and ideas are being muted on insurance package for health workers, we are hoping and praying that these ideas will become truthful because everybody has known the importance of health care providers.

“There are two kinds of armies, one is the army with the legal weapon and the other is the unarmed army, the second which is the unarmed force that defends the nation in times like this is the healthcare workers or providers, if you cast your mind back, for many years we have been canvassing on the need for improvement and motivation in the health sector, we hope that Covid-19 would make all that we have been clamoring for become clearer and the government respond appropriately”.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire commended the Union and added that all contributions towards curbing Covid-19 in the Nigeria is important. According to the minister, the donations by JOHESU would go a long way in helping to contain the spread of the virus, especially frontline health workers across the country. “We thank JOHESU for these presentations to us for use in the battle against Coronavirus, you all know that this is an illness that has taken the whole world in its grip and its affecting even the most powerful countries of the world, prompting us to ask ourselves how do we face this thing that has almost brought these powerful countries to their kneels, one way is that we all bound ourselves together”, Ehanire said.