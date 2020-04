President Muhammadu Buhari in his goodwill message to Christians in celebration of Easter urged the faithful to imbibe and live the values of Christ.

The President said although this year’s Easter comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an opportunity for all be hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation will triumph.

He also enjoined all Christians to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecutions and displayed endurance.