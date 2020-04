Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407. The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger recorded one each.

A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.