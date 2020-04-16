Premier League clubs to discuss a possible 30 June deadline to the season

Premier League clubs will discuss the option of putting a 30 June deadline on the 2019-20 season at a meeting on Friday. Not all clubs have been involved in informal discussions at this stage but, with a hoped-for May resumption to the season unlikely, club owners are looking at how to avoid potentially difficult contractual situations.

Numerous players’ present deals expire on 30 June, notably Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen. In addition, Liverpool are due to change shirt manufacturers from New Balance to Nike, while Watford and Newcastle are also changing kit suppliers.

World governing body Fifa is aware of the problem and is looking at alternatives, like rolling contract extensions, with the season currently suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, legally, players cannot be forced to sign them, raising the possibility of clubs losing key parts of their squad before the campaign has been concluded.