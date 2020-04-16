This is not the time to resist COVID-19 lockdown, FG appeals to Nigerians

As the country battles to contain COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians to comply with the lockdown directive and not resist or encourage others to resist it. The Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this appeal on Wednesday while briefing Nigerians on the measures to combat the virus.

Mustapha noted that even President Muhammadu Buhari attested to the fact that the restriction of movement is a difficult decision but it is essential in the interest of every Nigerian. “The President himself attests to the fact that it is a difficult, painful decision, a decision that must be taken in the interest of the people of Nigeria. We are cognisance of the fact that our social life has been disrupted by the lockdown.

“Our constant appeal to the people of Nigeria is to see the long-term gain that will come out of this temporary dislocation in our communal life and try all possible to accommodate the processes put in place by the Federal Government.

“So, this is not the time to encourage resistance to the lockdown. This is the time to appeal to our people to respect the advice that has come out from experts, state ad federal government,” the PTF Chairman said.