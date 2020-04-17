FG begins distribution of palliatives to 600,000 households in Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of palliatives to 600,000 households in Abuja. The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, flagged off the distribution on Friday in the nation’s capital.

This comes as part of efforts by the government to cushion the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. Of the total number of the 442 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 people including a medical doctor have died while 152 patients have recovered from the disease.

Aliyu gave an assurance that the distribution of palliatives would capture all the poor and vulnerable persons in the FCT.