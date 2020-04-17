Plateau State Government relaxes lock down for citizens to restock and refresh

Plateau State governor Simon Lalong has relaxed the earlier lock down imposed in the State as measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State. Governor Lalong stated this in Jos during a state broadcast were he said from the one-week total, lockdown, we have learnt many lessons that will guide our next steps. One of the biggest lessons is the fact that we cannot quarantine hunger. Therefore, Government has taken the following decisions going forward.

The total lockdown has been extended to 12 midnight of Thursday 23rd April 2020 to meet the medically stipulated quarantine period of 14 days. According to him however, beginning from 11pm tonight, Wednesday 15th April 2020, to 12 midnight of Sunday 19th April 2020, the total lockdown will be relaxed to enable people go out to restock their homes, By implication, the earlier restriction prior to the total lockdown remain. For the avoidance of doubt, all other markets remain closed except those selling food items, pharmaceuticals and cooking gas.

In addition, all illegal street trading, street hawking, and begging are prohibited. The illegal Sunday markets on Ahmadu Bello Way, Bukuru and environs remain banned. Social joints, Nightclubs, drinking parlours are to remain closed, while restaurants are advised to prepare take away for their customers to avoid crowding.