Covid-19: Gbajabiamila mourns Abba Kyari

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has described as shocking and sad the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Nigeria has lost a patriot in the person of Kyari.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said it was unfortunate that Abba Kyari died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now ravaging countries all over the world.

According to him, Kyari would be remembered for his selfless and dedicated service to Nigeria right from his days as a private citizen through the time he served as the Chief of Staff to the President.