Northern Governors mourns late Abba Kyari, commiserates with President Buhari

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum Simon Bako Lalong has expressed deep shock over the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. Governor Lalong in a Statement Signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs in a condolence message, sympathised with his immediate family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire nation for what he described as a monumental loss.

Lalong said “Mallam Abba Kyari was a deeply resourceful person who provided tremendous support to President Buhari and his Administration, and served Nigeria with patriotism, dignity, honesty and passion”. Governor Lalong recalled the friendship and support which the late Chief of Staff always extended to members of the Forum and Plateau State, describing him as a man who had zeal for peace and progress of Nigeria.

He also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.