COVID-19: WAEC, NECO Postponement Is Indefinite – FG

The Federal Government has reacted to the continued closure of educational institutions in the country over the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja over the virus, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said the postponement of examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) remain indefinite.

He also recalled that the Ministry of Education had in March shut tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools in the country as precautionary measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The Minister while noting that rendering educational services to the masses is in the concurrent list said the Federal Government will communicate a new resumption date to all stakeholders.

“As you are aware, we have announced that WAEC and NECO for the year have been postponed. This postponement at the moment is indefinite.