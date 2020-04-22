FG will use BVN to identify poor, vulnerable Nigerians – Humanitarian Affairs Minister

The Federal Government is set to expand the social register for palliative distribution by employing digital models including the use of Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions at Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19. She noted that this digital measure will be faster and make the distribution more effective.

“We are using other models including BVN to identify bank accounts. We are also using mobile phone networks to identify poor and vulnerable people in the society. “This is going to be faster, transparent and give room for more accountability,” she said.