COVID-19: ECOWAS Leaders hold virtual Summit

The authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will hold an extraordinary session through video conference on Thursday. According to a Statement by the Communications department of the ECOWAS Commission on Wednesday, the regional leaders will be discussing the Situation and Impact of the Coronavirus pandemic in the ECOWAS Region.

This meeting comes just days after an Extraordinary Summit of the Ministers in Charge of Finance and the Governors of Central Banks of the regional body.

In its bid to combat the pandemic, ECOWAS made available financial support, in addition to assistance from international partners, for the purchase of medical supplies and other essential equipment.