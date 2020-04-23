Covid-19: EU supports UN with lifesaving assistance

As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria continues to increase, along with concerns around the need to drastically scale-up public health preparedness and response, the United Nations has received €1.2 million (One point two million Euros) from the European Union for the provision of lifesaving preparedness and response activities for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This humanitarian funding received will further the UN’s COVID-19 response in Nigeria, by engaging with communities on how to best protect themselves from the virus and providing essential health supplies where they are needed most.

According to Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, “With these critical funds from the EU, the UN as a whole in Nigeria is in a better position to do the important work of engaging with communities on how they can prevent the spread of this virus, and also complement the government’s efforts to ensure that healthcare workers can continue the critical work they are already doing to test and treat cases in the country”.