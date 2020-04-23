Plateau State Government installs CCTV at borders to tackle COVID-19

The Director General Plateau Information Technology Agency Mr David Daser said as Part of measures to tackle the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 Plateau State government has taken drastic measures to secure the borders by Installing Close circuit cameras for surveillance and monitoring the borders to ensure full compliance and checkmate intruders and entrances in to the state according to him the CCTV cameras are planted in all the borders of the state

Mr Daser also said the CCTV will also help the situation room to monitor the activities that is going on across the borders and for security purposes it will also help, he said the governor is also monitoring it as well as the top security personnel in the state to also check the activities of their men he said this has also make the security and the borders check to step up in full compliance.

He Said Governor Lalong who is the chairman of the covid-19 task force in the state, as recently directed that all entry points to the state and exist routes should be closed and measures will be put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in to the state, and also in his broadcast he said CCTV cameras will be put in all the entry points to ensure that the borders are closed and well checked.