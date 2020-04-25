Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000 as NCDC confirms 114 more infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases exceeded 1000 on Friday, following the recording of 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 21 were in Gombe and 5 were recorded in the FCT.

The country’s total deaths from the virus now stands at 32 while 208 have recovered. The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 193,930 on Friday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT.

More than 2,770,750 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 736,800 are now considered recovered.