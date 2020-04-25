PTF has received life insurance cover for all COVID-19 frontline workers – SGF

The Nigerian government has received a life insurance cover for all frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This was revealed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, during a briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), explained that this was the contribution of the nation’s insurance industry to the effort towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“I am pleased to inform you that in addition to what the Federal Government is doing, the insurance industry has responded massively to the call for support.

“The Presidential Task Force has received a life insurance cover to all frontline workers on COVID-19 for a maximum of 5,000 health workers who are employed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in his opening remarks at the briefing.