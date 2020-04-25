Ramadan: Gbajabiamila urges Muslims to pray for an end to COVID-19

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Muslim Faithful to use the Holy month of Ramadan in prayers for the Nigeria.

Speaker Gbajabiamila also urged them to use the Holy month to pray to Almighty Allah for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to normal life in the country and the world at large.

In a statement issued by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Representative Gbajabiamila congratulating Nigerian Muslims for ushering in the Holy month of Ramadan peacefully, called on the faithful to use the period for sober reflection and to get closer to their Creator.

According to him, “The Holy month of Ramadan comes with a lot of lessons that if all Muslims would replicate the same for the rest of their lives, our society will be better for it.