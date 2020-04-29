COVID-19: We say a very big thank you to our brave warriors – Jandor

Team Jandor, a Lagos-Based Socio-Political Group has commended the efforts of the frontline workers in the fight against the Corona Virus Pandemic. In a Video Presentation, the Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran described the Health Workers as “Brave Warriors”.

Jandor as he is fondly called, have mobilised members of the team across the state for early sensitisation, donation of materials to help in prevention against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the distribution of palliative measures through the Jandor Food Bank Initiative to Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas across the state.

“We thought to step back for a moment and shine the spotlight on our healthcare community, especially in Lagos. To all our brave and dedicated doctors, nurses and all healthcare support staff who often defy, sometimes very challenging circumstances and remain tirelessly at the frontlines to keep the raging Covid-19 in check; your selfless courage and devoted service to saving lives deserve our earnest appreciation, so from Team Jandor and indeed on behalf of all Lagosians, we say a big Thank You”, he said in a short video Presentation.