Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,532.

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), of the new infections, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 38 in Kano, while 15 were recorded in the Ogun State.

In Bauchi State, 15 cases were recorded, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, Nine in Sokoto, five in Edo and Jigawa, two in Zamfara and one each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.