Covid 19: Plateau lock down to be reviewed – Lalong

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has said he followed the good measures implemented so far by the State Task force on COVID-19. He added that he has decided that the total lockdown which resumed midnight Sunday April 26th 2020 will be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 30th April 2020 to Midnight of Sunday 3rd May 2020 to enable people again re-stock their homes.

He added that this will henceforth be the pattern until further review. In addition according to him the total lockdown which closed movement in and out of the State, and in order to curb community spread of COVID-19, Government has decided to close all intra-State borders with effect from 4th May 2020.

He Said Consequently, there shall be no movement from one Local Government to another even during the period when the total lockdown is relaxed, except for those on essential services as earlier enumerated and farmers are strongly advised to farm within their localities and Local Government Areas to avoid breaking this order.