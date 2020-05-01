Jandor salutes Aare Gani Adams at 50 – Commends the Yoruba Generalissimo for being at the forefront of Promoting Yoruba Culture

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, on Thursday, eulogised the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, on his 50th Birthday. Jandor, in a statement made available to the press in Lagos, described Aare Adams as the generalissimo whose reign has brought a new definition to Yoruba culture.

He affirmed that Aare Gani’s contributions to Yoruba cultural heritage is well placed on record and it will go down the history lane, as a generalissimo whose knowledge of our rich culture has made us a force to be reckoned with globally.

The statement reads in part: “Celebrating Aare Iba Gani Adams today is a celebration of our culture, our lineage and the oneness in our race”. “The 50th Birthday of Aare brings a quick reminder of how hard work and “can do” spirit can lead one to pinnacle of his career”. “Knowing him for over two decades, Jandor said Aare’s humility and sense of brotherhood hasn’t changed from that of the same Man that was incarcerated for fourteen Months during Olusegun Obasanjo days as civilian president of Nigeria.

“I have a strong conviction that with his vast knowledge and exposure in traditional medicine,an homegrown solutions to many imported ailments can be achieved,only if we decide to look inward”. “Once again, I wish our Aare Ona Kakanfo many Hearty Cheers, and blissful years ahead, he said.