Nigeria records 204 cases of COVID-19 in one day, total infections now 1,932

Nigeria has recorded 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,932. According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, of the new infections, 80 are in Kano, 45 are in Lagos, while 12 are in Gombe.

Thursday’s new cases are the highest reported in a day since the NCDC started compiling the pandemic data in February. The number of deaths from the virus also rose to 58 while 319 have now recovered.

Across the world, the novel coronavirus has killed 230,309 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.