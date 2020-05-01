Workers’ Day: Gbajabiamila extols Nigerian workers, tasks them on productivity

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerian workers on the 2020 International Workers’ Day celebration. In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, Speaker Gbajabiamila commended Nigerian workers for their commitment and dedication to work over the years, which he said has shaped the country tremendously.

According to him, although the day is being marked quietly across the globe as a result of the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is much to remember about the sacrifices made by Nigerian workers. The Speaker, however, called on Nigerian workers to be more productive now and always, as he said that whatever was achieved before now must be sustained and improved upon.

“I want to salute the courage of Nigerian workers, who have over the years given their best to their work. Indeed Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you. “I urge the Nigerian workers to redouble their efforts at this time of our national development. They must continue to put in their best in the work that they do for the betterment of the country,” Gbajabiamila said.