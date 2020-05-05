COVID-19: We are treating 65 Almajiri children, two policemen – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government has confirmed that it is treating 72 COVID-19 patients in the state. A statement by the spokesman for Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, revealed that 67 of the patients were Almajiri children who recently returned from Kano State.

Adekeye explained that the seven other cases on admission included persons with travel history outside Kaduna State or their contacts. Out the number are two policemen who are undergoing treatment at the State Infectious Disease Control Centre.

The governor’s aide stated that since the index case was reported on March 28, Kaduna has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality who died before his positive test result was received.

Overall, 81 cases have been recorded in Kaduna State, while the active cases are 72.