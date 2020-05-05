JAMB remits N7bn to FG on the interim for 2020

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made an interim remittance of N3.5bn to the Federal Government consolidated account for the 2020 expected remittance. This is in line with the board’s avowed commitment to remit wholly, excess funds generated from its operations to the federal government.

According to a statement by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Media JAMB, an earlier payment was made of over N3.5bn to candidates by way of reduction of N1,500 from the cost of each ePIN sold to each candidates as graciously directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, totaling over N3.5bn bringing the total remittances for the year 2020 to over N7bn with the assurance to remit more as soon as it operations are concluded and proper audit of its books done.

“From the outset, it had been the intention of the present leadership of the Board to return to federal coffers, whatever is left unutilised from its operational imperatives.