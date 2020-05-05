Lockdown Relaxation: Nigeria’s level of compliance is unsatisfactory – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has lamented over the failure of many Nigerians to adhere strictly to advisories regarding the lockdown relaxation.

During its briefing on Monday, the PTF through its Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha, stated that close monitoring of activities since morning reveals that the level of compliance is unsatisfactory especially with regards to social distancing, and the use of masks.

Boss Mustapha in his opening remarks specifically noted that the crowds at the banks pose great risks.