Covid-19: FG grants 2-month licence-fee waiver to broadcast stations

As part of efforts to ease the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broadcast industry the Federal Government said it will grant a two-month licence-fee waiver for terrestrial broadcast stations in the country by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who stated this at a meeting with the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja on Wednesday, also announced the setting up of a committee of Creative Industry stakeholders to look into and advise the Federal Government on the best way to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the industry.

“Before I announce the terms of reference of the committee, let me say that in the interim, I want to announce that I have approved the request by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to grant a two-month licence-fee waiver for terrestrial broadcast stations in Nigeria.

“I make bold to say that while BON members have been hit hard by the current pandemic, they are not alone. In fact, the entire Creative Industry, which also covers the Broadcast Industry, has been affected by the pandemic that has inflicted extensive damage on the economy of nations across the world,” he said.